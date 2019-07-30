NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bridget Perez’ dream has long been to go see the ocean. She wants to take her two teenage daughters out on the sand, breathe in and smell the salt in the air.

That dream hasn’t been possible.

For nearly three months, Perez was on the ECMO life support machine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It’s the longest a patient has ever been on ECMO at Vanderbilt.

When she was unable to leave the hospital for her daughter’s graduation from Kenwood High School in Clarksville, hospital staff brought the ceremony to Perez’s hospital room.

"My body couldn't fight off the pneumonia that I got," said Perez. "It turned into interstitial lung disease. My body was attacking my lungs. It was like I was suffocating. It was like I went under water, and I couldn't come up. It's like you're drowning. I couldn't catch my breath. I could only walk five, maybe 10 minutes at a time."

A big day came in June when a donor was found.

Perez headed into a major surgery, a double lung transplant.

Even in her joy there was fear over whether her body would reject the lungs.

According to the American Lung Association, only 28% of donor lungs meet the criteria for a lung transplant.

Perez said there were further complications in finding a correct match for her petite frame.

Weeks after the transplant, Perez took to a treadmill at Vanderbilt's Dayani Center on Tuesday.

"There was a point I wanted to give up," she said. "I was in the hospital for so long. I'd been told so many times I was going into surgery. It never worked. I told my doctors to take me off ECMO and let me pass. They wouldn't do it. They did not give up on me. I fought for my kids. I fought for my husband. The biggest thing is I fought for myself. It's like a new life, y'know? I can breathe again. I can take a deep breath."

Some on the Vanderbilt staff have called Perez a walking miracle, living on ECMO for so long.

Perez is heading toward a big party next month.

"It's like rebirth," she said. "It's my birthday. It's a new breath on life. I owe my life to Vanderbilt."

Perez is also grateful to the donor who gave her precious time.

"They say I can meet my donor's family after a year if they want to meet," said Perez. "It's up to them. It might be too hard. They might want to meet me. It'd be nice to meet them."

Perez said she knows exactly what she wants to do next.

"I want to get out in the ocean, feel the water," she said. "I just can't wait to experience it. I'm going without oxygen, without tubes. I want to see where the ocean and the sky meet."