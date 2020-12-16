CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County mayors are stressing that businesses in the county must post signs requiring the public to wear face coverings.
Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts sent a joint news release on Wednesday stating that law enforcement agencies and building inspection departments will begin checking for compliance with the sign mandate.
“We are seeing a tremendous spike in COVID-19 cases in our community, and it seems daily that we set a new case record,” Durrett said in a news release. “My recent order requiring mask wearing also requires businesses to have a sign placed on their doors requiring masks. Yet I see all over the place where this is not the case. We need businesses to follow through and help us with this essential public health requirement.”
Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson said his staff, while doing compliance checks of businesses, will work to ensure that they have the proper signage posted, and that the department will check for compliance with the mask mandate.
“If they do not have a sign posted, we will inform them of the requirements and have some signs with us to give them or post for them,” Fuson said in a news release. “We will approach this from an educational standpoint but when called for give a proper warning. We will also document which businesses we encountered and whether or not they had a sign posted so that we can take proper action if we return to the business.”
City of Clarksville Police and Fire Rescue departments and Building & Codes also will work to ensure that businesses have the proper signage posted and that they are checking for compliance with the mask and signage mandates.
“People and businesses need to understand that the County Mayor’s legal order on masks and signs is more than a suggestion,” Pitts said in a news release. “This order has the weight of law, and all our departments will be stressing that we require and expect compliance in the marketplace.”
Click to download a Montgomery County mask required sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.