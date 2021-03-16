CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett announced the county’s mask mandate will end at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
Durrett announced the decision on Tuesday based on latest data representing vaccination levels and COVID-19 testing results from local health officials and medical services.
Public and private agencies have joined together to make sure that all vulnerable populations have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Because of the number of vaccines now available and the added vaccination sites, Montgomery County is on track to have all vulnerable categories completed by the end of March.
Tennessee counties with and without mask mandates
|County
|Mask Mandate (yes, no)
|Bedford
|Benton
|Cannon
|Cheatham
|No
|Clay
|Coffee
|Cumberland
|Davidson
|Yes
|Decatur
|DeKalb
|No
|Dickson
|No
|Franklin
|Giles
|Grundy
|Henry
|Through March 27
|Hickman
|No
|Houston
|Humphreys
|No
|Jackson
|No
|Lawrence
|Lewis
|Lincoln
|Macon
|Marshall
|Maury
|No
|Montgomery
|Through March 19, 11:59 p.m.
|Moore
|Overton
|Perry
|Pickett
|Putnam
|No
|Robertson
|No
|Rutherford
|No
|Smith
|Stewart
|Sumner
|Through April 28
|Tennessee (statewide)
|No
|Trousdale
|Van Buren
|Warren
|Wayne
|White
|Williamson
|No
|Wilson
|Yes
“Although we are lifting the mask mandate throughout our community, masks will be required in all County and City government buildings to protect our employees to the maximum extent possible,” Durrett said in a news release. “Our employees and visitors will also be required to wear masks when working with the public unless a partition is between the customer and employee. We have an occupational employment duty to protect our employees and ensure the continuity of County and City operations.
“Private businesses have the right to require masks for people entering their businesses as well, and we highly encourage all people to wear masks when social distancing cannot be accomplished.
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said he and Durrett and public and private health officials have conferred about the mask mandate and other issues throughout the pandemic.
“Mayor Durrett and I agree that we have a duty to protect our employees,” Pitts said in a news release. “Therefore, we have decided that the wearing of face coverings in City buildings would still be required for employees and the public.”
Jimmie Edwards, Montgomery County Director of Emergency Services, said the local medical community requests that people continue to wear face-coverings in public when social distancing is not an option.
“Montgomery County COVID numbers and hospitalization rates are better in comparison to those counties that chose not to have a mask mandate,” Edwards said in a news release. “This is a strong indicator of the effectiveness of face-coverings. Remember, it has only been a little more than a week since the CDC suggested that small gatherings were safe among people who have been fully vaccinated.”
COVID-19 vaccinations are currently being administered to everyone over the age of 65 along with individuals who are in Phase 1a through 1c in Montgomery County. There are 28 vaccination locations throughout Montgomery County. Click to see the list of sites and schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.