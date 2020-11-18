CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett has extended the mask mandate for the county through 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 11.
Durrett signed Emergency Order #23 that extends the wearing of face masks by all residents in the county. This emergency order includes a declaration of public health emergency and comes after continued discussions with the local health department and emergency services directors, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts as well as several Middle Tennessee mayors.
The extended mandate goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and extends until 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.
“It is important for us to stay the course and do our best to slow the spread of this virus, especially as we head into flu season,” Durrett said in a news release. “Wearing a mask is one easy way we can protect ourselves and others during this time.”
The mandate requires face coverings to be work within all publicly-accessible areas of commercial business establishments; persons present in the public areas of all Montgomery County and City of Clarksville governmental facilities, including the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System; public outdoor areas where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained. The order also requires any business open to the public to post a sign requiring masks on all public entrances.
The last 14-days of data for Montgomery County reveals the following:
- An average of 50 new cases per day.
- As of Monday, Montgomery County had 863 active COVID-19 cases.
- 1,152 new cases out of 7,701 tests
- 14 Hospitalizations
- 15 COVID-19 Deaths
- 156 new school age cases (age 5-18)
During the previous 14 days, Montgomery County had:
- 663 positives out of 5,494 tests
- 10 Hospitalizations
- 11 COVID-19 Deaths
- 62 new school age cases (age 5-18)
Exceptions for wearing face-coverings include the following as outlines in Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order:
- Within one’s residence or automobile, unless transporting others for hire;
- By a child 12 years of age or younger;
- By someone who has trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition or another bona fide medical or health-related reason for not wearing a face-covering;
- By someone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face-covering without assistance;
- While eating or drinking;
- While outdoors, unless the person cannot substantially maintain appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person’s household;
- While working under conditions where appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person’s household is substantially maintained;
- In situations in which wearing a face-covering poses a safety or security risk;
- While in a house of worship unless required by that house of worship, but wearing a face covering in such locations is strongly encouraged; or
- While in a voting site for the purpose of voting or administering an election, but wearing a face covering in such locations is strongly encouraged.
