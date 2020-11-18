CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett has extended the mask mandate for the county through 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 11.

Durrett signed Emergency Order #23 that extends the wearing of face masks by all residents in the county. This emergency order includes a declaration of public health emergency and comes after continued discussions with the local health department and emergency services directors, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts as well as several Middle Tennessee mayors.

The extended mandate goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and extends until 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.

“It is important for us to stay the course and do our best to slow the spread of this virus, especially as we head into flu season,” Durrett said in a news release. “Wearing a mask is one easy way we can protect ourselves and others during this time.”

The mandate requires face coverings to be work within all publicly-accessible areas of commercial business establishments; persons present in the public areas of all Montgomery County and City of Clarksville governmental facilities, including the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System; public outdoor areas where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained. The order also requires any business open to the public to post a sign requiring masks on all public entrances.

The last 14-days of data for Montgomery County reveals the following:

An average of 50 new cases per day.

As of Monday, Montgomery County had 863 active COVID-19 cases. 1,152 new cases out of 7,701 tests 14 Hospitalizations 15 COVID-19 Deaths 156 new school age cases (age 5-18)



During the previous 14 days, Montgomery County had:

663 positives out of 5,494 tests

10 Hospitalizations

11 COVID-19 Deaths

62 new school age cases (age 5-18)

Exceptions for wearing face-coverings include the following as outlines in Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order: