CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Health Department will be temporarily relocating its COVID-19 testing site to Richview Middle School beginning Thursday.
Testing will take place at Richview Middle, 2350 Memorial Dr., Thursday through Friday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each weekday.
The move from the Veterans Plaza location is being made in order to accommodate the early voting schedule at the Montgomery County Election Commission.
To make the transition, COVID-19 testing will be limited from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Veterans Plaza location.
"We will work to make this a smooth transition so we can continue providing testing services to the residents of Montgomery County," said Joey Smith, Director of the Montgomery County Health Department. "Our plan is to resume testing back at the Veterans Plaza location on Monday, Aug. 3."
For information about the move or the Montgomery County Health Department, visit online or call 931-648-5747.
