CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Health Department’s COVID-19 drive-through testing location will remain at Civitan Park for the foreseeable future.
Two heated trailers for health workers to warm up and store items will be made available for the health department to use at the park, located at 650 Bellamy Ln. in St. Bethlehem, beginning Friday.
“Staying at Civitan Park allows the health department to maintain the efficient drive-through set up for our citizens and keeps logistics running smoothly for all of the services at Veterans Plaza. It also gives us the option to expand county services into Civic Hall if necessary because of COVID-19,” Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett said in a news release.
The hours for testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of extended hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 and Monday, Nov. 30.
Questions about the move or other information related to the Montgomery County Health Department, can be addressed at mcgtn.org/health or by calling 931-648-5747.
