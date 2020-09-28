CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett announced Monday he will not extend the emergency order requiring employees of businesses open to public to wear masks.

However, he has determined that anyone entering a county-owned facility will be required to wear a mask. The City of Clarksville offices and Clarksville-Montgomery County School System will continue to require visitors to wear masks.

“Our data indicated that the mandate is no longer necessary. Because of the high volume of people that enter many of our county facilities every day, we will require masks of the general public entering all county-owned facilities,” Durrett said in a news release. “We highly encourage business owners and the general public to continue to wear masks when social distancing cannot be achieved. The virus has not gone away, and we all need to be mindful of those we are around.”

The local order will expire at 12:01 a.m., Sept. 29. Some businesses may continue to require that employee and patrons wear face-coverings.