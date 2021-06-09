CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County School Board voted Tuesday night to approve Dr. Angela Huff as the Interim Director of Schools, effective immediately after current Director of Schools Millard House II’s resignation later this month.
House was named the lone finalist for the Superintendent of Houston Independent School District in Houston, TX, on May 21 and he is expected to be confirmed by HISD’s Board or Education next week.
Huff has been the Chief of Staff for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System since July 2018. As Chief of Staff, she has worked closely with the Director of Schools and School Board to support the ongoing development and improvement of the district, managing the Officer of the Director, supervising the Student Services Department and synchronizing the work of the Director’s Executive Cabinet to ensure annual district goals are achieved.
Before joining CMCSS, Huff worked as special projects manager for Williamson County Schools in Franklin.
Huff retired from Georgia in 2016 after a successful 32-year career in education. She served in the roles of chief of staff, assistant superintendent and principal over her 24-year tenure with the Cobb County School District in Marietta, GA, the second-largest school district in Georgia. She also had eight years of teaching experience in Gwinnett County Public Schools, the largest school district in Georgia. She earned the honor of Teacher of the Year in 1988.
CMCSS’ Senior Leadership Team is confident in Huff’s ability to lead the school system through the transition. Huff has said she will not be applying for the permanent position, which was an important factor for School Board members in the selection of an Interim Director of Schools.
House has served as Clarksville-Montgomery County School System’s Director of Schools since 2017.
The School Board will be determining the direction of the search for a new Director of Schools at a later meeting.
