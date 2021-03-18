CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Montgomery County is moving COVID-19 testing from the COVID-19 vaccination site at Governor’s Square Mall to the Montgomery County Health Department.
Individuals who do not have health insurance schedule appointments for COVID-19 testing by calling 931-648-57887. Tests are conducted on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the health department, located at 350 Pageant Lane.
Montgomery County residents age 18 and older, regardless of their health insurance status, may pick up a self-administered COVID-19 test at no cost on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. You must have a smartphone to pick up a self-administered test.
The COVID-19 tests are also available in many locations throughout Montgomery County and can be found online.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Montgomery County will continue to be administered at the former Sears Automotive building at Governor’s Square Mall, 2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., by appointment only, Mondays through Saturdays.
Appointments are available for anyone age 65 and older and all people in Phase 1c. Beginning Friday, March 19, individuals 55-and-older and those in Phase 2a and 2b may begin registering for appointments online. You can also find testing sites online. Individuals who do not have access to the internet should call 866-442-5301.
