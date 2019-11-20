CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville mother is making a desperate plea to help find who’s responsible for killing her 18-year-old son.

Antony Richardson was found shot on Oct. 6 near Britton Springs Road. He was found lying in a woman’s backyard.

"I was shocked. I thought maybe he's unconscious and maybe that's why he wasn't responding. When I got there, and the nurse actually told me he had a gunshot wound to the head that put me into another space mentally. From that day on my mind has been cloudy,” said Raushanah Hasan Anderson, Richardson’s mother.

Anderson said she got a call from her son around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.

He told her that he had gotten gash to his head after horse-playing and falling to the ground. He told her he felt like he needed to go to the hospital.

“Maybe 15, 20 minutes later I asked him where are you? Are you on your way home? He said, yes mama, I’m right up the street. I’m three minutes away. I’m on my way home. That was last conversation with my son,” said Anderson.

A short time after the second phone call with his mother Antony was shot. He died two days later.

His death has left his family with a lot of unanswered questions.

“We feel like somebody that knows him, knows something more because somebody was bringing him home. He was in the car with somebody. He was with somebody he wasn't worried about that he considered a friend,” said Shay Pardue, Richardson’s cousin.

+2 Clarksville Police searching for person of interest in homicide investigation CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are trying to find a person of interest in connection with an October homicide.

Clarksville Police released a photo of 30-year-old Joshua Northington, who police said is a person of interest in connection to Antony’s death.

"Whatever happened that day I think there was enough people involved that someone knows something. I feel worried for another family. I feel worried that someone is still out on the streets that's capable for doing something like this,” said Anderson.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Christy Bing at 931-648-0656, ext. 5133, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com/591.