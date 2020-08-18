Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 83-year-old man

Deputies are trying to locate Franklin Luppe, who was last seen Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of North Stroudsville Road. 
 

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an 83-year-old man reported missing on Tuesday has been located.

Deputies had been trying to find Franklin Luppe, who was last seen Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of North Stroudsville Road. 

According to the sheriff's office, Luppe was wearing blue jeans and a brown polo shirt. He is 5'10", weighs 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released some photos of Luppe.

His family told the sheriff's office, Luppe has health issues and did not take his medication on Tuesday morning.

The family thanks all who assisted in his safe return.

 
 

