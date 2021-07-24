CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville woman at the center of a Silver Alert has been found safe.
Clarksville Police said Jacqueline Vickers, 75, has been located and is safe. A Silver Alert was issued early Saturday morning for Vickers, who had last been seen on Wednesday.
Police said Vickers may be living with a condition that impairs her ability to return to safety without assistance, according to a flyer created by the TBI.
Jaqueline Vickers was last seen on 7/21/2021. She is 5’0”, and weighs 170 lbs. She has gray hair and blue eyes. pic.twitter.com/R4jKS9s4Cp— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 24, 2021
