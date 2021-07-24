Jacqueline Vickers - Silver Alert

A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Jacqueline Vickers, who was last seen in Clarksville on Wednesday.

 Tennessee Bureau of investigation

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville woman at the center of a Silver Alert has been found safe.

Clarksville Police said Jacqueline Vickers, 75, has been located and is safe. A Silver Alert was issued early Saturday morning for Vickers, who had last been seen on Wednesday.

Police said Vickers may be living with a condition that impairs her ability to return to safety without assistance, according to a flyer created by the TBI.

 

