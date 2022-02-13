Silver Alert - Butch Paulk

Butch Paul of Clarksville has been found safe.

 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee Silver Alert had been issued for a 67-year-old Clarksville man, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday night.

Butch E. Paulk was last seen in Clarksville wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved shirt and a tan Wrangler jacket. However, Monday morning, TBI tweeted that he was located, and is safe. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clarksville Police at 931-552-1011 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 

