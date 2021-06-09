CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Soldiers from a nearby military recruiting office helped rescue the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash on Monday.

A truck from Greenfield Pavement Coatings was struck head-on by a dump truck on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

There was an accident in oncoming traffic that caused the dump truck to cross the center lane and strike the truck head-on. Dash cam video released by GPC showed the soldiers rushing to help pull the driver from the truck.

"All that we saw was just a big smoke cloud," Sgt. Alberto Vazquez, one of the soldiers who jumped in to help, said. “It’s just an instinct to try and help, especially with something that major.”

NASCAR Driver Clay Greenfield owns Greenfield Pavement Coatings. His driver, Josh Cozart, was ultimately pulled to safety by the soldiers. Nobody was seriously hurt.

"When I first saw pictures, I was like, oh my God, he's lucky to be alive," Greenfield said. "It really makes you feel good that when it comes down to it, and you need someone to protect you, those are the men and women protecting us and just that they're ready to go at a moment's notice."

Though Cozart says he has some aches and pains from the crash, he's overwhelmed with gratitude, thanking God he is alive and everyone who helped after the wreck.

"We just want to keep everybody safe and help the community in any way that we can," Sgt. Vazquez said.

GPC also posted to its Facebook page.

“Thank God no one was seriously injured,” the company posted on its Facebook page. “Thanks to Clarksville’s amazing Police, Fire, EMS and our heroes at the military recruiting office who rushed to the scene and cut our driver out of the truck. Trucks are replaceable!”