CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Soldiers from a nearby military recruiting office helped rescue the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash on Monday.
A truck from Greenfield Pavement Coatings was struck head-on by a dump truck on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
There was an accident in oncoming traffic that caused the dump truck to cross the center lane and strike the truck head-on.
There were no major injuries in the crash.
Dash cam video released Greenfield Pavement Coatings showed the soldiers rushing to help pull the driver from the truck.
“Thank God no one was seriously injured,” the company posted on its Facebook page. “Thanks to Clarksville’s amazing Police, Fire, EMS and our heroes at the military recruiting office who rushed to the scene and cut our driver out of the truck. Trucks are replaceable!”
