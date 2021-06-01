CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man shot by Clarksville Police after a call of a “suicidal male” at a home on Durrett Drive has died.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that Andre Luiz Snyder, 33, died on Thursday after being shot during an interaction with Clarksville officers.

Police were called to the home on the 3300 block of Durrett Drive just after midnight on May 27. When officers arrived, police said they made contact with Snyder in the backyard of the residence. The officers tried to de-escalate the issue when TBI officials said Snyder “fired a weapon, resulting in officers firing their weapons.”

Snyder was taken to a hospital where he died two days later.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, at the request of District Attorney General John Carney, is in charge of the investigation.