CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man pretending to be a sheriff's deputy frightens a Midstate couple in the middle of the night.
It happened at their home on East Bel Air Boulevard in Clarksville early Monday.
Clarksville police said 47-year-old Scott McBride told the couple he was a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy and they were overstaying their eviction.
They opened the door after hearing a loud banging noise around 12:30 a.m.
Ivan McCaskill told News4 he and his fiance are still shaken up.
"She had such a severe panic attack from the fear he put into us. That's how bad he scared us," McCaskill said.
McCaskill said it was convincing.
"Now, I'm blind and he claimed to be a Montgomery County sheriff saying that we had been served with an eviction and he was here to throw us out," McCaskill said.
He said part of what made it believable is his mother plans on selling the home soon. She owns it.
"We just assumed we were evicted and were never notified," McCaskill said.
It turns out that's not the case. Police said McBride isn't a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office employee.
McCaskill said the man shined a light on his fiance's face making it hard for her to see him.
When officers found McBridge, they said his speech was slurred, he smelled like alcohol, and wasn't steady on his feet.
Police also told News4 he had a gun in his pocket.
"I didn't know if I was going to die. Even if it was legitimate, I didn't know what was going to happen. I was hoping let us get in my fiance's car and let us leave. We feared for our lives," McCaskill said.
McBride was charged with criminal impersonation of a police officer and possession of a handgun while under the influence. Bond was set at $5,000.
If you have any doubts someone isn't who they say they are, call 911 to confirm they're an officer.
Police said that's an important step before opening the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.