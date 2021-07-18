Noah Smith

Noah Smith has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, vehicular assault, improper registration display and no insurance by Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers.

 Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Montgomery County deputy was injured while directing traffic at a crash scene after a motorist traveled over the median and struck him early Sunday morning.

Police said the deputy, identified as Cody Evans, 29, of Bumpus Mills, TN, was directing traffic on Highway 149 around 2:40 a.m. while TDOT cleared debris from the road. A motorist crossed his lane of traffic, traveled over the median, struck an unoccupied TDOT truck and hit Evans., who is in stable condition at Tennova Clarksville.

Noah Smith, 21, of Erin, TN, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers on suspicion of DUI and has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, vehicular assault improper registration display and no insurance. His bond has been set at $20,000.

 

