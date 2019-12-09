NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One suspect is in custody after stealing a sheriff department cruiser and leading officers on a chase into another county.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Daniel Gagnon stopped the vehicle Andrew Timmerman was driving because it had windows that were tinted too dark. The deputy found that Timmerman had narcotics in his possession. While the deputy was trying to place him in custody, Timmerman reportedly struggled with the deputy, eventually able to get away, jumped into the marked patrol SUV and sped off.
Timmerman led officers from a number of agencies on a chase, eastward through Montgomery County and into Cheatham County. Officers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Clarksville Police Department, TWRA, Cheatham County Sheriff's department, Pleasant View Police Department and Ashland City Police Departments all responded to the area.
Cheatham County Sheriff's investigator Lt. Ken Miller was hurt while in the process of deploying a spike strip on Bearwallow Road in Cheatham County. Timmerman attempted to avoid the spike strips and left the road, crashing in a ditch.
“He was trying to deploy spike strips when the suspect struck him,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller.
Ken Miller was transported to Skyline Medical Center but has no serious injuries. Gagnon was treated on the scene for his injuries.
Timmerman was taken into custody, and reportedly has an extensive criminal history.
