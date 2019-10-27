CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Multiple buildings and aircraft were damaged by storms Saturday at Clarksville Regional Airport & Jet Center.
One runway, 17/35, has been closed due to the storm damaging runway lights, and and photos show airplanes overturned, the airport terminal roof damage, and even airplanes that had been tethered to the ground overturned.
The airport authority reported Saturday that a number of buildings were partially or completely destroyed, and multiple airplanes were damaged, both inside and outside of aircraft hangars.
Multiple power lines were down around the property, and a gas leak had to be capped at one hangar.
News 4 has calls out to the airport authority, and will provide updates as additional information becomes available.
