CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - First responders are investigating a “loud explosion” that several people reported in the Clarksville area on Saturday night.
Clarksville Police said the 911 Dispatch Center received numerous calls around 9:50 p.m. Saturday about the explosion being heard and several people reported they felt the ground shake.
The sound was heard across many parts of Montgomery County, but there have been no reports of any injuries or property damage.
The Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services searched for a couple of hours Saturday night but were unable to located the source of the explosion.
Fort Campbell is on a four-day weekend because of the Labor Day holiday and does not appear to be conducting any type of training or exercise, according to Clarksville Police.
Police said the incident appeared to be “some sort of unknown phenomena until someone reports actual damage.”
