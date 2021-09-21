CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a theft from the drive-thru payment kiosk at Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation on Madison Street last week.
Police said the video showed a man broke into the kiosk and stole the cash box. The man was wearing an Under Armor hoodie.
Clarksville Police said other jurisdictions have reported similar criminal activity and a person of interest has been identified.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Clarksville Police Det. Jason Kurtich at 931-648-0656, ext. 556, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online.
