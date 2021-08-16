CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Jackson, TN, man was shot and killed Friday night on Caldwell Lane.
Clarksville Police identified the victim as Brian Williamson, 39. He was found with gunshot wounds when police arrived around 10:50 p.m. to a shooting call in the 200 block of Caldwell Lane. Williamson was taken to Tennova Hospital in Clarksville where he died.
Police believed the victim and suspect were acquainted and it wasn’t a random act.
No arrests have been made according to a news release.
Anyone with information concerning the shooting should contact Detective Nathan Lee at 931-648-0656, et. 5295. You can also call the Tips line at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously.
