CLARKSVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for a suspect or suspects that stole thousands of dollars in equipment and temporary paper tags from a car dealership on Dover Road.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, Joey's Auto Sales was burglarized sometime between Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Wednesday at 6 a.m.
Computers, an air compressor, a battery charger, and camera equipment were among the stolen items. In addition, 32 temporary paper tags were stolen, with identifying numbers D-135916 through D-135948. The value of the stolen property was around $3,000.
A brown 1989 Ford F-150 was also taken from the business, but it was soon recovered unoccupied by the Montgomery Sheriff's Office in Port Royal.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary can contact the Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5472 or call the Tipsline at (931) 645-8477.
You can also submit a tip online anonymously here.
