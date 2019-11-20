NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people from Kentucky were indicted last week on mail fraud charges in federal court.
Don Cochran, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said Adam Perrelli, 41, Kaitlin Patterson, 30, and Natasha Pargellis, 35, all of Trenton, KY, were arrested after an 11-count indictment was returned on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and theft of mail. Perrelli, Patterson and Pargellis were indicted on Nov. 13 after a lengthy investigation into mail thefts in and around the Clarksville, TN, area.
According to the indictment, the defendants obtained a master key that allowed them to open mail receptacles, such as street collection boxes and panels of apartment house mailboxes. During the period of March 2018 through September 2018, the trio drove with each other and other individuals to various mail receptacles and took large amounts of mail. They then sorted through the mail looking for documents to use for their personal benefit, including checks, money orders, credit cars and person identifying information. The documents were then altered and made payable to another participant in the conspiracy and around $32,000 in altered checks and money orders were cashed or deposited. The investigation uncovered an additional $540,000 in stolen checks and money orders which they intended to alter.
If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in prison.
