CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Highway 13/48 will be closed Thursday morning in order to demolish a 400-foot span of the old McClure Bridge over the Cumberland River.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the road would be closed Thursday between 7 and 9 a.m.
The work is part of the widening project on SR 149/SR13 that has been underway since March 2018. The project includes a new four-lane bridge over the Cumberland River to replace the old two-lane McClure Bridge.
Currently traffic is using two lanes that have been opened on the newly constructed bridge. The old bridge needs to be removed in order to complete the new structure.
For information on the widening project, visit the website. The project is estimated to be completed in early 2022.
