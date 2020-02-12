CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several roads in Montgomery County have been closed due to high water and flooding, according to the Montgomery County Highway Department.
The highway department said the following roads were closed as of 10 a.m.:
- River Bottoms in the Lock B South area;
- Lock B Road South;
- Southside Road;
- Shelton Ferry Road and C B Road;
- Lylewood Road at the Stewart County line;
- Levi Road.
“For everyone’s safety, we ask that residents avoid these roads and any other areas which look treacherous due to standing water. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown,” said Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Director Ed Baggett in a news release.
Residents can report roads that look potentially dangerous by calling the Montgomery County Highway Department at 931-648-5740.
Updates of any additional closings or openings will be shared with the media, on the MoCo Info App, and on the Montgomery County Government Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.