CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Talk about a Phoenix rising from the ashes.
The Hemlock Semiconductor plant promised hundreds of jobs in Clarksville, but never got off the ground.
Now Google has come to the rescue.
Google is investing $13 million, converting the former site of the Hemlock plant in a data processing center, initially creating 100 jobs that include technical as well as maintenance jobs.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday.
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said what helped lure Google to Clarksville was a large facility already in place that just needed some tweaking.
“The fact that we already had infrastructure here, we already had somewhat of a plan and a plant and a building that attracted Google’s attention,” said Pitts.
City officials said the center will continue to grow, adding even more jobs.
