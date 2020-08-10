CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One thing is certain in these uncertain times. There are heroes among us, bravely taking the lead in the battle against COVID-19.
One woman said that’s just the job. She didn’t want anything in return.
Still, she had quite the gift in store.
All the signs are urging people to wear a mask in downtown Clarksville are appreciated by Kate Leathers.
“I’m in the ER treating people with COVID,” said Leathers. “It’s a real thing.”
She’s a nurse at TriStar Summit Medical Center, bringing comfort to the people being treated during the pandemic.
“When they can’t have visitors, sometimes you’re their only hand to hold, so you want to be a lifeline as much as you can,” she said.
Next May, Leathers is getting married to fiancé Cooper. She doesn’t know if COVID will have an impact on her wedding ceremony.
“The pandemic has thrown us some curveballs at work and in our personal lives,” said Leathers. “To say it’s been hard is an understatement.”
That’s why Leathers said it’s so nice to get a very special gift.
She walked out from behind a curtain after trying on a wedding dress.
“You could add a little sparkle,” said Tracey Houston with Wedding Belles in downtown Clarksville.
Wedding Belles has partnered with Brides Across America to give free wedding gowns to those who have already registered for Monday and Tuesday. The gowns are for military, first responders and front line medical workers.
“These are people on the front lines, fighting against COVID and trying to take care of other people, and this is our way of trying to take care of them,” said Houston.
Leathers closed her eyes as her veil was added. The look was complete. She opened her eyes. The dress was the one.
“I can’t find the words to thank them enough,” said Leathers. “It’s just a job, so I’m not looking for recognition, but God has really blessed me in that way. I’ll never forget it. The fact it happened to me is just such a blessing.”
Though the reservations for free gowns are already filled at Wedding Belles for the event, Houston said the shop always has discounts available for first responders and members of the military.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.