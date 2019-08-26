CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - First-hour free parking is coming to an end in downtown Clarksville on Oct. 1.
The city announced an overhaul to the parking program on Monday.
Officials said the plan was introduced about five years ago in an attempt to bring more visitors and shoppers to downtown Clarksville, but problems with the meters and sensors made it difficult to enforce and decreased revenues for the city.
Beginning Oct. 1, the first hour of parking will be $1. It will cost $2 for each additional hour with a three-hour limit.
