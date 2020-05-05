FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) – Medical soldiers from Fort Campbell are being deployed to help provide behavioral health support in Afghanistan.
Ten soldiers from the 212th Medical Detachment are headed to various locations in Afghanistan.
Maj. Adam Keller, the commander of the 212th Medical Detachment, said his team is “excited” about the upcoming mission.
“They have trained together and developed a cohesive team eager and willing to preserve the fighting strength of our warfighters. They bring a mix of clinical and deployment experience that sets them up for success. I am fortunate to have this team in my formation and certain that they will make significant impact in a dynamic battle space like Afghanistan,” Keller said in a statement on Tuesday.
Six months ahead of the deployment, the soldiers conducted hours of clinical work and numerous training exercises.
Soldiers from the 212th Medical Detachment deployed last week to the northeast to help with the fight against COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.