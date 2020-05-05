A Soldier assigned to the 212th Medical Detachment (Combat Operational Stress Control) boards a bus at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the first step in a deployment to Afghanistan. About 10 Soldiers assigned to the 212th Medical Detachment deployed from Fort Campbell to Afghanistan in early May 2020 to provide medical support there. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Andrea Notter, 40th Public Affairs Detachment).