CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the country mourns the loss of two Honolulu heroes, News4 has learned one of the fallen officers once worked in Montgomery County.
Police said a man facing eviction in Hawaii stabbed his landlord and shot and killed officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama before setting fire to the home where authorities believe two other women were inside.
Enriquez previously worked for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. She was a detention deputy with the department on two different occasions.
Friends and former co-workers described Enriquez as an amazing person who always wore a smile.
Angela Speaks said she couldn’t believe her eyes when she recognized the name of Enriquez as one of the officers killed in the line of duty on Sunday.
“OMG, is this real or is it just me reading it wrong,” said Speaks on Monday. “Thought I was dreaming.”
Speaks worked as a booking clerk for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office when Enriquez was a deputy there.
The sheriff’s office confirmed her three years of service to Middle Tennessee in a Facebook post on Monday.
“She was a very beautiful person and she was very spunky, very nice and she was a very hard worker,” said Speaks.
She said her willingness to run toward danger didn’t come as a surprise.
“That doesn’t surprise me at all. If something was a dangerous situation, she would jump right in and help diffuse a situation that was a dangerous environment,” said Speaks. “It’s a dangerous job. It’s sad you have to hear something like that. She was taken away from her family, especially so soon.”
Speaks said she worked with Enriquez for a year.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Enriquez worked at the jail from August 2007-January 2008 and August 2009-March 2011, assigned to operations in the Detention Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.