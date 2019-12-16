CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman in her 80s was flown to a Nashville hospital after a fiery crash involving five cars that shut down an intersection on Monday afternoon.
Clarksville Police said the woman was driving a Honda Accord when it collided with a Jeep Liberty and a Honda Odyssey. The Odyssey collided with an Infiniti, forcing it into a Toyota Four Runner. At some point, a fire began to spread out of four of the five vehicles.
Police said three of the vehicles were engulfed in fire, one was partially burned and a fifth vehicle had some ash on it with minor damage.
The crash occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road. The fire was so intense that metal pieces burnt into the roadway.
Police said there was no indication of braking by the vehicle driven by the woman in her 80s. She was flown to a Nashville hospital after being taken by ambulance to Tennova in Clarksville.
Two others were transported to the Clarksville hospital with minor injuries and were treated and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.