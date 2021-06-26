CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Fire units are on the scene of an apartment fire on Mayhew Road on Saturday afternoon.
The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office reports all residents of the affected units at Cumberland Chateau have been evacuated with no reports of injuries.
The Red Cross is on scene to provide aid to those displaced.
Units are on scene of an apartment fire on Mayhew Rd. All residents have been evacuated with no reports of injuries at this time. The Red Cross is on scene to provide aid to those displaced. Fire crews are still on scene, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/bAfklJx78Q— MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsotn) June 26, 2021
