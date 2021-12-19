Yessiah Finch

An endangered child alert has been issued for 2-month-old Yessiah Finch.

Quantez Finch is wanted for especially aggravated kidnapping.

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 2-month-old from Clarksville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sunday morning.

The alert has been issued for 2-month-old Yessiah Finch, who may be with Quantez Finch. Quantez Finch is wanted for especially aggravated kidnapping.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call Clarksville Police at 931-645-8477 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 

