CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s door-to-door sales season and this can lead to crime.
A man was caught on camera taking as much as $1,300 worth of stuff out of a car in a Clarksville neighborhood.
Police said a group of men were walking around Greenland Farms. A security camera caught a burglar taking cash, jewelry and personal items out of a car.
Police are asking other people in the neighborhood to check their cameras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.