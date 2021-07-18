CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police said a barricade person situation after a domestic call on Sunday morning has ended peacefully.
Police were able to negotiate a peaceful surrender with the barricaded person, who is now in custody. Police were called to a home on Emerald Court at 5:42 a.m. for a domestic call. A person inside the home then refused to exit.
Police said the victim is safe and no one was injured during the incident, which was isolated to one home in the neighborhood.
As a precaution, police asked nearby residents to stay inside their homes until the incident was resolved.
Sections of Emerald Court, North Henderson Way and Greenspoint Drive were closed until the situation can be resolved. Police said the streets should open shortly.
