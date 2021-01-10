CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in the area of Briar Hill Drive and Garrettsburg Road, according to a news release.
Investigators have identified the body as Daniel Eugene Jones, 31, who was reported missing to the Clarksville Police Department by his family on Wednesday.
Authorities do not believe foul play is suspected. An autopsy by the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
