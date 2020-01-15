CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person has died after being found by officers after being shot inside a Bennett Drive home on Wednesday night.
Police said the 32-year-old victim died overnight from his injuries after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. His name has not been released pending notification of relatives.
Decory Smith and Marc Crowder, who went to Tennova Hospital in Clarksville in a private vehicle, remain hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.
Police said Smith, 34, and Crowder, 35, went to see the victim at his Bennett Drive apartment about 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police the two men were allowed inside of the apartment. As soon as the men were inside, they were heard saying “You know what this is” and then multiple gunshots were heard.
The two men fled from the scene in a gray Jeep Cherokee. One of the men leaving was identified as Smith.
While officers were at the scene of the shooting, they were notified of the Smith and Crowder arriving at Tennova’s emergency room in Crowder’s Jeep.
Police have obtained warrants charging Smith and Crowder with criminal homicide upon their release from the hospital.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Lee, 931-648-0656, ext. 5295 or Tipsline 931-645-8477.
