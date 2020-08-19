CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Wednesday morning.
Police said two couples became involved in an altercation inside a business in the 2200 block of Lowes Drive around 3 a.m. One of the couples was asked to leave by the business’ management.
As the couple was leaving, threats were made about coming back to “shoot up the place.”
Soon after this, the couple that had been asked to leave returned to the parking lot and became involved in another confrontation with the same couple from before.
During the altercation, several shots were fired and a man and a woman were shot. This was the couple that had been asked to leave and then returned. Both were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown, according to police.
