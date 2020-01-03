OAK GROVE, KY (WSMV) - Among the locals paying the closest attention to the news surrounding Iran is the community around Fort Campbell.
Many are wondering if the airstrike in Baghdad will lead to friends, family and neighbors at the post being deployed.
Hiral Patel is part of a family tradition on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove. The family runs JP's Hot Chicken, the place with the fire-breathing space chicken mural outside. The levels on the menu run from Southern, Mild, Hot, Extra Hot, Super Hot to True Heat.
"They sign a waiver, so they know what they're getting into," laughed Patel.
That's a level of heat Patel won't do.
"No, no, no," she said. "I don't have the guts to."
Working right across from Fort Campbell, soldiers will take that heat. Patel's family puts in the work to add the right sauces and spices to give the soldiers' chicken a made-to-order kick.
With all the businesses in Oak Grove, a lot of the customers are made up of the men and women of Fort Campbell. That's why everyone's paying attention to news of the airstrike in Baghdad. They're wondering what comes next and if soldiers at the post will deploy.
"We were here for that last deployment," said Patel. "It effects the businesses a lot. The whole community is impacted. It is [the soldiers'] duty to go and serve, but at the same time, we don't want to see them go from home."
For now, on a normal day of filling bellies and serving up heat, Patel wants the many uniformed soldiers in her dining room to know this:
"We absolutely thank them for protecting our country, and we love them," she said. "This is home for us, and I know it's home for them too. They are a part of our family, and we want them to know that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.