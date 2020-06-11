CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is warning people that someone is going door-to-door conducting a survey posing as school officials.
The school system said the district does not conduct door-to-door surveys. CMCSS uses the SchoolMessnenger mass notification system to conduct surveys via email, text and/or phone.
The school system said if you are concerned for your safety, contact law enforcement immediately.
