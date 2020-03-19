CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Transit System is suspending fare collection for all riders to protect the health and safety of passengers and staff during the coronavirus emergency, according to a news release.
The no-fare collection policy will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency declared by Mayor Joe Pitts and the City Council on March 18. The emergency is in effect through April 2, but can be extended as needed.
“I believe it would be in the best interest of CTS passengers and employees and be in line with the transmission prevention guidelines to eliminate fare collections, especially cash transactions, at our Transit Center and onboard our buses,” said CTS Director Paul Nelson in a statement.
During the coronavirus emergency, CTS encourages people to travel only when necessary and to practice social distancing while on buses, at the Transit Center and at bus stops.
