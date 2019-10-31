CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The City of Clarksville and the American Red Cross will be opening an overnight warming shelter beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
The shelter will be at the Kleeman Recreation Center, 166 Cunningham Lane. This is in north Clarksville, an area hard hit by power outages and damages caused by last Saturday’s severe wind storm.
The recreation center will offer overnight shelter Thursday, Friday and Saturday with cots, blankets and shower facilities available. Water and light meals also will be provided. Program and membership fees will be waived for residents using the warming shelter.
“We know that some families are struggling through power outages, and the forecast calls for below-freezing temperatures for several nights,” Mayor Joe Pitts said in a news release. “This gives people an option to get out of the cold, get a hot shower, and use the recreation areas.”
Regular programming will be suspended at the Kleeman Center while the warming center is in operation. Kleeman is operated by the Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department, which is partnering with the City’s Office of Housing & Community Development and the Red Cross to provide the warming shelter services.
Other storm relief efforts underway
With temperatures expected to plunge into the 20s tonight, Friday and Saturday nights, social service agencies also are are gearing up shelter for people in need.
- The Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Action Agency is ready with short-term daytime shelter, homeless services and counseling referrals Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at its Old Firehouse Day Shelter, 1498 Golf Club Lane, Clarksville.
- Community Action, at 931-542-0381, also coordinates with area churches to operate Room in the Inn, an emergency winter shelter program that runs November through March. Clients are transported from the day shelter to the Room in the Inn site weekdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and from the bus stop at the Public Library from 3:30-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
- The Salvation Army, 210 Kraft Street, Clarksville, implements its White Flag status when temperatures drop below 32 degrees, which means it will suspend its usual intake regulations and accept anyone who needs shelter during freezing weather.
Manna Cafe Mobile Pantry
Manna Cafe Ministries, 605 New Providence Blvd., is conducting a special Mobile Pantry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday geared to help people who lost food because of the power outage. This will be a drive-through operation, where clients can enter, fill out an application, and then have volunteers place a food box in the vehicle.
About 50 volunteers are needed at 8 a.m. Friday to unload and pack the food into boxes, and then help with the distribution process.
Volunteer shifts are available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and individuals can choose which time slot they would prefer. Volunteers are urged to sign up by calling 931-449-0951 or by email at volunteers@mannacafeministries.com.
Other agencies also offer food
Other local agencies also are offering to assist people in need of food because of spoilage during the power outage.
Community Action has a supply of non-perishable canned meats, vegetables and fruits. The agency is state-funded so clients must be prescreened for eligibility for USDA commodities.
People should contact Community Action from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at (931) 896-1800 for an interview to determine eligibility and identify needs.
People in need of food also can go to Urban Ministries main office at 217 S. Third St., Clarksville, from 8 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.
Loaves and Fishes operates a Soup Kitchen that serves meals from 10:30 a.m to noon Monday-Saturday at 215 Foster St. in Downtown Clarksville. It also has a Food Distribution Center that distributes food to churches and agencies helping the needy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.