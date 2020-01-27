CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The city of Clarksville is facing a new lawsuit accusing officials of dumping millions of gallons of raw sewage into the Cumberland River.
The lawsuit was fired by Tennessee Riverkeeper, a non-profit group based in Alabama that does work to protect the Tennessee and Cumberland rivers.
The suit alleges Clarksville Gas & Water is violating the Clean Water Act by letting overflow of raw sewage into the river and the city knows it’s happening.
The lawsuit said members can’t enjoy the Cumberland River because of the illegal discharges of sewage, which have made the river “less suitable for fishing, boating, wading, walking, observing nature or relaxing.”
The lawsuit includes a few pages showing 412 violations of sewage getting into the river within the past five years. It totals more than 24 million gallons of untreated sewage released into the Cumberland River.
The city of Clarksville responded with a statement, reading in part:
“Clarksville Gas & Water self-reports any sewer overflows to the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation. That information is public record and can be reviewed by anyone.”
Tennessee Riverkeeper requests the release of sewage to stop and for the city to pay a $37,500 penalty for each of the 412 violations including in the lawsuit. This would amount to nearly $15.5 million.
