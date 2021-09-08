CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The City of Clarksville has canceled the 33rd Annual Riverfest set for this weekend out of an abundance of caution as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Clarksville and Montgomery County, causing a strain on local medical institutions.
The event was set to begin Thursday at McGregor Park and the Cumberland Riverwalk.
After meeting with local medical and government officials, Mayor Joe Pitts made the decision to cancel this year’s Riverfest.
“The number of cases, especially hospitalizations in Clarksville-Montgomery County is alarming and only continuing to rise,” Pitts said in a news release. “The latest data shows the virus is surging and serious. Erring on the side of caution, I have chosen to cancel this year’s Riverfest. This is not an easy decision, nor one that we take lightly. Our team consulted multiple medical professionals who have been monitoring our numbers closely and the last thing I wanted was for our event to be a contributing factor to an already dire situation.”
Local health department and hospital officials have observed a trend in COVID cases following holidays where gathering typically occur. Across Montgomery County healthcare systems, more than 80% of COVID-19 patients being hospitalized are unvaccinated and the number of patients being admitted has surged.
With Riverfest historically attracting more than 30,000 attendees for the weekend event and surging COVID cases following the Labor Day weekend, the decision was made to cancel the event.
