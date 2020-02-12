CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for help identifying suspects accused of robbing pizza delivery drivers.
Clarksville Police responded to three armed robbery calls on Tuesday between 8 and 10 p.m. The first incident occurred on the 1500 block of Nolen Road at 8:04 p.m. The second incident occurred on the 200 block of Kettering Court at 9:09 p.m. The third incident occurred on the 2600 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at 9:46 a.m.
Police said one individual was wearing gray pants, gray hoodie and tennis shoes. The other individual was wearing gray pants and a red striped hoodie. Both were armed and wearing ski masks. The suspects were driving a new silver Impala with out of state plates.
Anyone with information can call the Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously.
