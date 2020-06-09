CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who is believed to have stolen wallets from two elderly women while they were shopping at two different locations on Monday.
Police said an elderly woman was shopping at Dollar General Market, 1945 Madison St., Suite B, around 12:40 p.m. on Monday when her wallet was stolen by an unknown suspect.
At 1 p.m., another elderly woman was shopping at Walmart at 2315 Madison St. when someone took her purse from her cart as she bent to retrieve an item. Walmart Loss Prevention found the purse, but the wallet was removed.
After reviewing the store's video footage, police identified a suspect responsible for the theft. Officers then returned to the Dollar General Market to review video and it appears it was the same person.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or the incidents is asked to call the TIPSLINE, 931-645-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.