CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for suspects who bailed out of a car in the area of 101st Parkway and Bevard Road.
Clarksville Police said the suspects were spotted in a vehicle involved in a robbery of a gun store in Henry County.
The vehicle was spotted in Stewart County and crossed into Montgomery County. The vehicle wrecked near the intersection of 101st Parkway and Bevard Road around 5 a.m. Police believe four suspects bailed out of the car. Law enforcement officers are in the area looking for the suspects.
If you notice suspicious activity in the area, call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.