Michael Mixson - 11/20/19

Clarksville Police are searching for Michael Mixson in connection with a robbery earlier this month. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for an 18-year-old who is believed to have been involved in a robbery.

Michael Mixson is wanted to especially aggravated robbery. Police said he shot a man during a robbery earlier this month in a parking lot at 1680 Fort Campbell Blvd.

Anyone with information on where Mixson is should call Clarksville Police.

